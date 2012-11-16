Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Full Wedding Planning Services

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- If one happens to be looking for a wedding planner on the Main Line for that luxurious, one of a kind dream wedding, Kaleidoscope Weddings can now provide full wedding planning services for couples. They understand that planning the wedding of one’s dreams can be quite difficult and stressful, so that is why Kaleidoscope Weddings consultants are there to provide assistance in every facet of the bride and grooms special day.



In 2012, Wedding Wire recognized Kaleidoscope Weddings for the Bride’s Choice Awards as one of the best local wedding vendors. The wedding planning company of Philadelphia shows excellent and quality services that were chosen by newlyweds. This award represents the top 5% of Wedding Wire’s vendor community throughout the United States and Canada.



Kaleidoscope Weddings also extends their full wedding planning services in New Jersey to couples who are looking to have a consultant do everything there is when it comes to planning this amazing day. Kaleidoscope Weddings is passionate about planning stress free events that are personalized to the bride and grooms taste, such as traditional or non-traditional. The wedding planning company in NJ strives to go above and beyond all expectations by researching, scheduling, and attending all vendor meetings to make sure everything goes smoothly.



The consultants will guide couples throughout the planning process to stick to a budget and make sure the wedding calendar is properly managed to hit all deadlines. This wedding planning consultant in Philadelphia will be sure to help in planning that special day so that the couple’s personality shines through in the creative elements in the wedding.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings branched off from their parent corporate event planning company Kaleidoscope Solutions. Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was originated in June 2009 as a special event planning company. When they began, it became evident that their focus needed to be in four separate areas: Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. The consultants at Kaleidoscope Solutions are experienced in many areas of event planning. With their combined 10+ years of experience in the food and beverage industry, they have long developed relationships with top caterers, venues, and vendors in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware counties.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com/