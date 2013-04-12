Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Partial Planning Services in New Jersey for May 2013

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings is now offering partial wedding planning in Philadelphia for May 2013. With partial planning, a package can be built based on the exact needs of the clients. Day of Coordination services are also included at no extra charge.



Planning a wedding involves dealing with many different vendors and making many decisions. For most, these are first time decisions that require a great deal of research and shopping around. There is the rehearsal, rehearsal dinner, venue choices, photographers, caterers, invitations, favors, transportation, bouquets, center pieces, overall theme choices, and wedding cake, just to name a few.



Kaleidoscope Weddings is very experienced in dealing with all the different vendors and has already done all the comparisons and research. They can advise on as little or as many details as needed to customize a package for the special day. Taking the worry and stress out of planning a wedding will allow for more enjoyment and relaxation when the day finally arrives.



Kaleidoscope Weddings will also assist in the search for the perfect wedding dress. They will schedule and attend all appointments to assure it is a day to remember. Included in the full service planning and an option in the partial planning service are to research, schedule, and attend all vendor and venue appointments. They will manage the wedding calendar and also aid in all contract negotiations.



Day Of Coordination is also included in both the Full Service planning and the Partial planning services. Day Of Coordination will take all the stress out of the day. Kaleidoscope Weddings will coordinate the timeline of events from the very beginning of the day to the very end. They will deliver all final payments and gratuities to the contracted vendors. At the end of the day, they will collect all ceremony and reception items and deliver them to a designated person or hotel room. Let Kaleidoscope Weddings make the wedding day the best it can be.



About Kaleidoscope Wedding

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com/.