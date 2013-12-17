Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Planning Services for 2015 Weddings

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings is now offering all planning services for 2015 weddings. The holidays are just around the corner and this is the most popular time of the year that couples become engaged.



The planning for a wedding starts almost immediately when a couple becomes engaged. Most weddings are planned for about a year or so from the time the couple becomes engaged. Couples will soon be planning weddings for 2015, and Kaleidoscope Weddings has a full list of recommended vendors and venues that are available for 2014 and 2015 wedding dates. It’s never too early or too late to plan the perfect dream wedding.



Kaleidoscope Weddings recommends planning as early as possible to secure the desired date with the venue and the vendors. Choosing a venue is the first item that should be secured. Once the venue is chosen and the desired wedding date is set, then all other vendors can be chosen. There are many vendors to consider, including caterer, florist, photographer, videographer, entertainment, and bakery for wedding cake. Planning a wedding can become a full time job and hiring Kaleidoscope Weddings to assist in planning the wedding will not only take the stress away from the couple, but it will allow them to completely enjoy every step of the planning process. The couple will also feel confident that everything before, during, and after the wedding will go perfect. There is often stress the couples feel hoping they chose reliable vendors that will produce excellent services.



Kaleidoscope Weddings offer many different planning packages, making it easy for couples to personalize the package that perfectly suites their needs. Whether the couples need a full service wedding planner, or just someone to offer advice, Kaleidoscope Weddings will be there for the special day. Call today to speak to a wedding planner and be on the way to planning a dream wedding.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.