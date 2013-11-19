Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Services to Find the Perfect Venue

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings is pleased to announce that they are now offering services to help couples find the perfect venue for the wedding day. The venue is often the first place that needs to be booked and can be the final determination on the set date of the wedding.



Choosing a venue can be very time consuming and stressful. Each site needs to be visited, and often times—after all of the time was spent to drive to the venue and walk the grounds—the couple may find out that their date isn’t available, the venue is too large, or not large enough. Venues can be especially difficult for destination weddings. Many times the venue for a destination wedding cannot be visited prior to the wedding day.



Kaleidoscope Weddings has a large list of preferred venues, offering the couples peace of mind and confidence that the wedding day will be in the perfect location. The venue chosen for the wedding says a lot about the couple. Wedding can be held indoors or outdoors. They can take place at banquet halls, estates, parks, farms, or any other place that has special meaning to the couple. Some venues have their own caterers, so that is another thing to consider. Choosing a caterer can be another time consuming task. It’s important to choose vendors that come with a long list of good recommendations. There is no need to stress over the quality of the food on the wedding day.



Contact Kaleidoscope Weddings today to start planning for the wedding day. The venue is the first option to choose, and with all the things to consider, the most important is the location and the budget. Let Kaleidoscope Weddings take the stress away from the couple as they offer full planning services, or partial planning services.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.