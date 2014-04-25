Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Wedding Consultations This Spring

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Getting married is the happiest time of a couple’s life. Conversely, planning a marriage can be the most stressful time of a couple’s life. Couples envision a glorious ceremony followed by a memorable reception, but many factors—and hours of time—are involved in the entire process, which can become extremely frustrating. To ease the minds of newly engaged couple’s and help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives, Kaleidoscope Weddings is announcing their services for wedding consultations this spring.



Having a personal wedding planner in Philadelphia is important to ensuring a successful wedding day. With many different planners to choose from, Kaleidoscope Weddings has recently been awarded the 2014 Couples’ Choice Award from WeddingWire due to their commitment and professionalism. During an initial meeting with a planner, couples can discuss exactly what they envision their wedding day to be like. Their consultation services are complimentary so couples can get an idea of the type of relationship they’ll experience with Kaleidoscope Weddings. After the consultation, couples are afforded the opportunity to sit down with all the wedding planners face to face. This way, couples can choose the planner they would like to take the lead with their wedding, becoming a primary point of contact for all wedding services. Valuing relations with clients, the planners work diligently to meet all client needs.



The right wedding planner is personable, trusting, and clicks with the couple. When couples are comfortable with their wedding planner in NJ, the professionals from Kaleidoscope Weddings offer coordination, partial, and full wedding planning within budget, and for complete satisfaction. As each couple is different, the professionals plan customized wedding packages that suit specific desires and turn dreams into reality. After the initial consultation, couples will realize the professional planners are ideal to work with, easing stress as the big day approaches. To hear more about their services, or to set up an initial consultation after engagement, please visit their website today.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more, visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.