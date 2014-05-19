Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Planning Weddings This Spring 2014

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- An engagement is one of the most joyful times of a person’s life. The lucky couple is full of smiles, and excited to start the planning process. Planning a wedding can be time consuming and cause plenty of stress ahead of the big day. Offering help and guidance through the extensive process, Kaleidoscope Weddings is proud to announce their services for complete wedding planning this spring 2014. Having a personal wedding planner will ensure the day makes dreams come true and give the couple everything they desire on their wedding day.



With their complete wedding planning, couples will have a helping hand every step of the way. Stress will be reduced as the wedding planner in Philadelphia provides an initial consultation for couples to get accustomed and familiarized with their planner. Couples will be able to choose the planner they feel most connected with, so it is a smooth process before the wedding. Prior to the wedding day, Kaleidoscope Weddings will be present at all major preparation functions, including venue appointments, vendor meetings, dress appointments, and welcome gifts for attendees.



Weddings can be a financial burden, depending on the size and vision of the ceremony, so their services include budget planning and calendar management. When the date is approaching, the personalized wedding planner in NJ will be present at the rehearsal dinner and help assist with transportation. No detail will be overlooked as the experience and dedication of the professionals will make sure the wedding is executed according to plan. If trying to make the wedding as memorable as possible with limited stress during the process, contact Kaleidoscope Weddings to help in the planning and execution. They offer coordination during the ceremony and reception at no extra charge.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more, visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.