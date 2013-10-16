Kaleidoscope Weddings Offers New Alternative Ideas to a Guest Book at Weddings

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings, one of the premier companies offering a wedding planning consultant in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are offering a new alternative list of ideas to the traditional guest book at weddings. Kaleidoscope Weddings is always coming up with creative and innovative ideas for couples on their wedding day.



The following is a list of five creative and easy ideas to make the wedding day as unique and memorable as possible.



1.Painted Canvas Art - A large canvas pre-painted with a beautiful whimsical wedding tree. The guests can use the paints, markers, or stamps provided to sign their name on a leaf of the tree. The end result is a one of kind acrylic painting that can be hung in the new couple’s home.



2.Large Initial - Provide a large painted wooden initial of their last name. The guests can sign the initial and it can be hung above their bed or any room in the home.



3.Framed Picture with Matte - The couple can provide a large framed picture in which the guests can sign or make a note on the matte provided that will frame the picture. After the wedding, the couple can change out the picture and replace with their favorite picture from their wedding day.



4.Wedding Quilt – A quilt can be provided with squares that the guests can sign or write a message with a sharpie marker.



5.Special Item – The couple can provide something that really symbolizes them such a guitar, surf board, or even a soccer ball. The guests can sign this special item of choice and the couple can proudly display it in their home.



Contact the wedding planner in New Jersey for a full list of creative ideas for every aspect of the wedding day. The couple can customize their planning package to be as much or as little as needed during the planning process and the wedding day.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.