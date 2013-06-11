Kaleidoscope Weddings Offers New Tips on Compiling a Guest List

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings is pleased to announce their new tips for compiling a guest list. Narrowing down the guest list can be a dreaded moment for most couples. It’s one of the first decisions that must be made in the wedding planning process since most other decisions will be based on the amount of guests at the wedding.



The first tip is to figure out what the budget is for the wedding. The most expensive part of the wedding is the reception, and establishing the head count early on will be helpful when it’s time to determine the price per guest for the reception. When the couple is creating a guest list, it’s important to ask for a list from the bride’s family and the groom’s family. Combining all three lists will give a master guest list to start with. The next tip is to narrow this list down by dividing the list into three categories: definite invite, should invite, and could invite.



An important tip when deciding on the guest list is to always invite family and very close friends first. This can be a tricky when it comes to family members that may not be close to the bride or groom, but are still of course considered family. Inviting co-workers is not a must and can often times cause problems in the workplace. Unless the co-workers are close friends, it’s not a must to invite them. If members of the team are invited, then all members must be invited and no one can be left out. This will cause an uncomfortable situation at work and will ultimately lead to problems. Another tip is to decide if single guests can bring a guest. This is an easy way to narrow down a list if needed. Just make sure it’s clear on the invitation that it doesn’t include a guest. One last tip is to decide if children will be invited. If it’s a formal wedding held in the evening then that may make the decision easier.



Making the guest list can be one of the more challenging decisions while planning a wedding. Offering wedding planning in Philadelphia, let Kaleidoscope Weddings assist in this important decision making process.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



