Kaleidoscope Weddings Offers New Tips on How to Choose the Perfect Bridal Bouquet

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings, a premier wedding planner in New Jersey, is pleased to announce that they have released a list of new tips to help brides choose the perfect flowers for the bridal bouquet. For the bride, the flowers can be one of the most important aspects of the wedding. It can be a very difficult decision to make and Kaleidoscope Weddings is here to help. Below is a list to simplify the process.



1.Budget: Know what the budget is for flowers. There is a very large selection of flowers and they vary in price. Creating a budget for flowers will help weed out the expensive flowers and give the bride a smaller list of flowers to choose from.



2.Season: Do a little research and make sure to choose a flower that is in season. Unless the bride has the funds to ship in the flowers from the other side of the equator, then the bride must choose a flower that is either in season, or easily grown in a green house. For example, if the bride is having a fall wedding, it’s nice to know that peonies are a spring flower and not really possible to have in November.



3.Colors: For most brides, the color is the most important aspect of flowers. It’s easy to pick a favorite flower in a favorite color. However, before the bride picks the favorite flower, make sure it’s in season and fits in the budget. There is no sense getting their heart set on a flower that is either too expensive or not in season.



4.Give Examples: The best way to get exactly what the bride is looking for, is to show examples to the florist. Bridal magazines or online websites are a great way to get examples.



For wedding planning in Philadelphia, Kaleidoscope Solutions has made the process easier for brides with four easy tips. Contact them today and make the rest of the rest of the wedding planning process as easy and stress free as possible.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.