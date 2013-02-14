Kaleidoscope Weddings Wins Wedding Wire Bride's Choice Award for 2013

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- As Kaleidoscope Weddings brings in the New Year, they are proud to announce that they have won one of the Wedding Wire Bride’s Choice Awards for 2013. With that being said, they are ecstatic to be presented with this since only the top 5% of Wedding Professionals nationwide receive this award. As a wedding planner in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area, the professionals at Kaleidoscope Weddings are honored to win this prestigious recognition.



For the second consecutive year in a row, Kaleidoscope Weddings has been presented with this award, which is based on none other than the clients who have been witness to their services. As a wedding planner in NJ, they are thrilled to be selected for this nationwide accolade. The professional crew at Kaleidoscope Weddings makes it their goal to provide the highest quality wedding consulting services, professionalism, and receptiveness. When it comes to planning the big day, the wedding planner of New Jersey gives it their all to make sure every major and minor detail is taken care of, because the last thing Kaleidoscope Weddings planner want is for a hiccup in the plans.



Wedding Wire is one of the world’s largest wedding review sites in the world where couples have been able to share their experiences with vendors and planners during their wedding process. The newlywed couple Elizabeth and Austin said, "Kaleidoscope thought of every single detail for me so I could enjoy my rehearsal and wedding day. I had so much confidence in their professionalism and level of service and they more than delivered for myself, my husband and our families on the day of the wedding. Without their support and diligence I would have been very overwhelmed, instead I was able to enjoy every moment of my wedding day and all issues that came up were effortlessly handled by their team (for instance the electrician that had to be located within the wedding when the electricity in the bathrooms went out!)"



The wedding planners of Philadelphia and New Jersey at Kaleidoscope Weddings know many couples go to Wedding Wire as a huge resource to start planning, which makes it much more rewarding to receive this honor. This could have only been possible with the clients of Kaleidoscope nominating and giving them rave reviews to earn the Bride’s Choice Awards of 2013.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. In the year 2009 of June is when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com/