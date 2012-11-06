Kaleton Media Expands Their Digital Marketing and Web Design Offering to the North American Market

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- As a result of their work in digital marketing and web design in Leeds and the rest of the UK they have become one of the most respected companies in the sector. Now they are set to begin an ambitious program to take on clients in the US, according to James Fell, founder and CEO of Kaleton Media.



Having formed a strategic partnership with Conroy Public Relations in Boston and New York based Conroy Barron Public Relations, Kaleton Media seeks to replicate their domestic success in the US market. The company is now offering a full range of services to their new American clients, not only their well respected digital marketing and web design, but also mobile app creation, graphic design, web hosting and training.



Until recently, digital marketing and web design were seen as two distinct, albeit closely related disciplines. Increasingly they are being regarded as two sides of the same coin. In order to gain a foothold into today’s competitive market, a business web site that has been built according to digital marketing best practice from the ground up is becoming essential.



Kaleton Media is one web design and digital marketing company that has become successful as a result of this philosophy. By providing their various online services as a holistic, cohesive package they have become a major player in the British market.



The company’s web site is replete with details of their services, along with an impressive portfolio of business web sites that they have developed. There are also numerous positive testimonials from clients who have gone on to achieve great results as a result of using their services.



Mr. Fell commented, “We are delighted to bring the same effective digital marketing and web design strategies that have proven so profitable for our British clients to the US. The Internet is a global market, and it makes sense for us to do business with international clients. We have developed some excellent online marketing strategies that have been very successful for our British customers, incorporating responsive web design and SEO techniques. We are confident that by continuing with our holistic digital marketing philosophy we can replicate the same highly profitable results for our new clients in the United States.”



About Kaleton Media Ltd

Working in digital marketing, web design and SEO Leeds based Kaleton Media Ltd is one of the leading digital marketing and web development agencies in the UK. They provide a range of online services to businesses across the UK as well as internationally. Please visit http://www.kaleton.co.uk.