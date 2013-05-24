Kalikhman & Rayz Attorneys Named to the 2013 Super Lawyers List

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Once a year, attorneys in each state are invited to nominate their top colleagues, who they personally observed in action, to be recognized in Super Lawyers Magazine. Each candidate is then evaluated on twelve indicators of professional achievement. The Rising Star® distinction is based on this peer review process and is awarded to only the top 2.5% of attorneys, who are either under the age of 40 or have been in practice for less than 10 years. In the Delaware Valley, the list of recipients appears in Philadelphia Magazine and Super Lawyers Magazine. This year, Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC is proud to announce that - for the second time – both founding members of Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC – Lawrence Kalikhman and Arkady "Eric" Rayz - were recognized as Pennsylvania's Super Lawyers Rising Stars ®.



Mr. Kalikhman is a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Temple University, with a Juris Doctorate from the Rutgers University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the State of New Jersey, before the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court for the District of New Jersey. Mr. Kalikhman was named a Super Lawyer Rising Star ® for his achievements in personal injury litigation.



Mr. Rayz is a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Temple University, with a with a Juris Doctorate from the James E. Beasley School of Law of Temple University. He is admitted to practice in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of New York, before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Judicial Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. Mr. Rayz has been named a Super Lawyer Rising Star® in the field of business litigation.



This message is brought to you by Kalikhman & Rayz, LLC, a legal practice focused on serving individuals and businesses in need of expert advice in southeastern Pennsylvania and the neighboring State of New Jersey. Dedicated to producing results, we pride ourselves on listening to our clients and providing creative legal guidance consistent with their goals and needs.



