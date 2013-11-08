Kalladamag Launches New Cricket Streaming App

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Kalladamag one of the leading online technology websites on the internet has announced they have released a new live cricket streaming app called, cricket live stream (CLS).



Speaking to the owner of Kalladamags, who also created the famous Football Live Stream app, said cricket live stream (CLS) would be available on multiple platforms such as android phones and on desktops. He continued by saying, “we created cricket live stream for cricket lovers. Always striving to give the best possible viewing experience to our viewers we decided not to include any annoying ads in the app.”



This is a welcome announcement for viewers who stream their sport online, because often during crucial times in a match an annoying pop up add will come up blocking the screen, making one miss an important part of the match. With cricket live stream that will never happen since there are no ads included in the app!



The best thing about Cricket Live Stream is that users can enjoy live cricket action wherever they are in the world bringing the great game of cricket to the fans.



The release off Cricket Live Stream App comes just in time since there is a ton of live cricket action to look forward to: South Africa’s tour to Pakistan in November, India’s Tour to South Africa in December. India’s tour to New Zealand in January is just a few of the matches to look forward to, which will be covered by cricket live stream.



However the best part of Cricket Live Stream is people are not limited to any games because Cricket Live Stream will feature ALL tournaments such as Champions League Twenty20, international and domestic cricket, One day internationals, Test matches and many more.



Yet another unique feature of this amazing cricket streaming app is that it allows viewers to choose which match they want to watch, by giving them the option to switch matches – should multiple matches be on at the same time.



I guess at this point people would probably like to know how much this amazing little app cost. Here is the best part - it is absolutely free to download and use! The app was created purely to promote the game, and bring the game of cricket to the fans.



For users who want to follow their favorite cricket team on the go they can download the app for their android smart phone from the play store. If people prefer to follow the live cricket action at home on their desktop they can access Cricket Live Stream through the kalladamagz website



“Make sure to get a copy of Cricket Live Stream and support your team wherever you are in the world.”