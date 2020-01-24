Kalleo Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Paducah, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Kalleo Technologies, LLC, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kalleo Technologies, LLC to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 of CRN's 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 list! category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.



Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeps focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.



"Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."



With organizations of all sizes demanding more innovation, coupled with the adoption of emerging technologies, we are working hard at modernizing our service delivery to meet the demands that both innovation and emerging technologies foster. When we can lift the burden off our customers IT departments, it has a positive effect on freeing their internal resources to focus on enterprise transformation. Jim Crocco, Senior Vice President



The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.



About Kalleo Technologies, LLC

At Kalleo Technologies we believe in the vision that technology makes people's lives better. That is only achieved when you have the right technology, you use that technology in the right way, and the technology is working properly. Our mission is to help companies eliminate the burden associated with IT so that they can realize the potential of technology.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com



