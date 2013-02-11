Kama'aina Surf and Sport Brings Unbeatable Fun to Koloa Landing Resort on Kauai

Koloa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Koloa Landing Resort is known as a leading South Shore resort destination for Kauai luxury Villas. Located on the beautiful sunny side of the Garden Island, Koloa Landing is your headquarters for a host of outdoor activities. From surf lessons, to helicopter rides, to zip-line tours, Koloa Landing has become a one-stop-shop for all on-island activities thanks to a partnership with Kama’aina Surf and Sport.



Kama'aina is known as "Kauai's official beach fun headquarters", and it's not just a self-imposed title, either. They have been recommended by the Los Angeles Times, received multiple ‘2012 Best of Kauai’ awards, and are highly rated on Yelp and other online communities.



Kama’ains Surf and Sport is run by Miguel "Migz" Graham, a one-time professional surfer who is a born and raised Kauai native that comes from three generations of professional surfers. Miguel heads up both the Kama’aina concierge services at the Koloa Landing Resort, as well as the Kama'aina Surf and Beach Club. The Kama’aina Concierge offers intimate insider knowledge on the island and can book all your activities for you, while the Beach Club has all your beach rental needs from snorkel sets, to surf boards, paddle boards, chairs and more.



A small sampling of their offered outdoor activities include snorkeling adventures, coastal and mountain hikes, surf excursions and jet ski adventures. The Kama’aina Concierge can also book helicopter rides, zip-line tours, ATV excursions and more. It's the best way to make the most out of the beautiful sunny South Shore weather and the pristine ocean and beach surroundings.



The experienced and personable team from Kama'aina Surf and Sport provides guests at Koloa Landing with the type of world class tour guides and activities specialists which simply aren't available at other properties. Guests are able to stay active and fit, and most importantly, have a lot of fun as they try something new and create memories which will last a lifetime.



So while any vacationer can feel free to sit back and relax, when they're at Koloa Landing, they shouldn't be afraid to get out there and enjoy a few amazing water activities as well. Guests can ask for Miguel or Sienna at the Beach Club by the resort pool or Jeanie at the Kama’aina Concierge desk in the lobby, and they'll be on their way to a fantastic once in a life time adventure.



Visit KoloaLandingResort.com for more information and KSSHawaii.com for additional info on Kama'aina Surf and Sport.



About Koloa Landing Resort

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu Beach is one of the leading Kauai Beach resorts on Hawaii. Offering a pristine location, and world-class amenities and accommodations, a dream family vacation or private getaway is awaiting travelers at Koloa Landing. Set within 25 acres of lush, tropical property, less than a mile from Poipu Beach and with multiple resort pools, brand new state of the art fitness center and luxurious spa, there's something for everyone at Koloa Landing. Make a reservation today by visiting KoloaLandingResort.com or calling 888.317.0205.