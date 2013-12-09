Kama Jewelry Giving Welcome Voucher of Rs. 1000 on Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Kama Jewellery is the premier jewellery store which has exclusive range of diamond and gold jewellery. The store is offering a welcome voucher for first time shoppers wherein Rs.1000 will be deducted from the billing amount on purchasing diamond jewellery from Kama.



One of the company executives said, “The current offer is valid only for first time buyers. People interested in this offer can sign up at Kama with their Facebook account to avail the offer. We have been providing you with pure and high quality jeweller for years. Our store not only caters to women's needs but also has a wide collection for men too. So all interested buyers can avail this amazing offer which is valid for a limited period.”



The store is offering affordable products to suit everyone's pockets. Their rings, earrings and pendants are offered in different price range starting from less than Rs. 20,000. The store has a huge collection of rings, earrings, bangles and neclaces.



“With our wide range of certified jewellery, the consumer can select any amount of products. After venturing into retail, we received overwhelming response for our diamond jewellery designs which impressed country wide customers,” added the executive.



Kama Jewellery produces various products which includes rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. These jewellery designs can be worn at any occasion. Kama Jewellery also has a collection of beautifully designed engagement rings for men. These rings are made up of 18K gold and are priced between Rs 20,000 to 40,000 range.



About Kama Jewellery

Kama Jewellery, the leading diamond jewellery store has established a distinct name for itself in the jewellery business. It is the result of years of experience which has made Kama Jewellery Asia's largest manufacturer and exporter of diamond jewellery. The store produces all the pieces using state of the art technology and exports this exquisite collection to rest of the world. To know more about Kamajewellery.com, click here.



Contact Details:

Kama Jewellery

Sanghi Oxygen Compound,

Mahakali Caves Rd,

Andheri (East),

Mumbai, MH 400096

Tel: 022 4344 7200

Fax: +91 22 43447205

Website: http://kamajewellery.com/