Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. (Kaman Aerospace) is a provider of aerostructures, helicopters and precision components for civil and military applications. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies composite structures, electro-optic devices, fuses and safety systems. It also offers aircraft components, memory systems, aerospace bearings, and non-contact position measuring systems. In addition, it provides safing and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems. Its key offerings include Super Seasprite and K-MAX aerial truck helicopters and maritime and large transport helicopters. Furthermore, it provides complete product development support, program management, configuration management and quality systems. It has manufacturing facilities in Connecticut, Florida, Colorado, the US; Europe and Mexico. The company operates as a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation. Kaman Aerospace is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153128/kaman-aerospace-group-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###