Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kaman Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Kaman Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kaman Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kaman Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Kaman Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Kaman Corporation (Kaman) operates in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control and materials handling components. It also manufactures maritime helicopter, and manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical power transmission, motion control, fluid power, and material handling components for the industrial market. Its key customers include the US military, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus, Raytheon, Sikorsky and Bell Helicopter, among others. The company has facilities in the US, the UK, Germany, Mexico and India. Kaman is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Kaman Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153129/kaman-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###