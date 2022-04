Our Soul Doctor Welcomes a Highly Esteemed Guest, Major League Baseball Pitcher, Kameron Loe!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- Loe and Dr. K exchange conversation on the history of frequency healing and the current applications as they were applied to extend Loe's years in the Major Leagues. As a crucial component to living out the dream of a MLB career, healing injuries of the body directly impacts the longevity of highly intensive athletic performance.



This conversation offers food for thought about cost effective, non-invasive, drug-free modalities and technologies that have been overlooked, under promoted or silenced by the current system of care for most injuries. True to Loe's testimony, God can transform a challenge into a triumph with restoration that exceeds our imagination https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136823/healing-opens-opportunities!



About VoiceAmerica

