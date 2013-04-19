KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com Attracts Attention for Carpet Cleaning Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Carpets naturally get dirty, especially in homes with a lot of people or areas that are walked on regularly. It’s perfectly normal for a carpet to require regular cleaning in order to look good. There are many companies that offer carpet cleaning services, using specialist cleaning equipment to make a carpet look like new.



One carpet cleaning related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com, the home page of a company offering professional carpet and upholstery cleaning services in Calgary, Okotoks, Black Diamond and High River. They have quickly gained a substantial reputation for their excellent service, great prices, and the fantastic results they achieve when cleaning carpets and upholstery.



The KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com site contains comprehensive details about their services, which includes commercial and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning. They offer a fixed price rate for carpet cleaning, depending on the size of the home. The pricing structure is extremely transparent, with all prices displayed on the website so that customers know exactly what they have to pay.



The site also contains information about the actual carpet cleaning process they used. All of the rigorous steps are fully described in detail. There are also pictures of the great results that they have achieved, and testimonials from satisfied customers.



As well as regular carpet cleaning, they also offer scotch guarding, upholstery cleaning, and pet stains removal. Calgary is covered by their service, as well as surrounding areas.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Cleaning a carpet might seem simple, but it is actually exceptionally difficult to achieve a satisfactory level of cleaning. Our carpet cleaning technicians are highly qualified and thoroughly trained. We also only use extremely high quality carpet cleaning equipment that takes advantage of the latest technology. That’s why we get such great results and we have such an excellent reputation in the local area. We can often get a carpet so sparkling clean that it looks almost new. We clean carpets and upholstery in both homes and businesses. We have a straightforward pricing structure that lets our customers know exactly what they have to pay. For home owners or businesses looking for carpet cleaning in Calgary we believe we achieve market leading results.”



About KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com

KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com is the home page of a carpet cleaning business operating in the Calgary area. They have been cleaning carpets and upholstery since 1999.



For more information please visit http://www.KAndICarpetCleaningCalgary.com