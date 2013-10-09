Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kanika Hotels Public Company Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Kanika Hotels Public Company Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Kanika Hotels Public Company Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Kanika Hotels Public Company Ltd (Kanika) owns, operates and manages hotels and resorts in Southern coast of Cyprus. It operates hotels under the names of Alexander the Great Beach Hotel, Elias Beach Hotel, Kanika Pantheon Hotel, Olympic Lagoon Resort and Olympic Bay Hotel. The company categorizes its room inventory as per the requirement of couples, families, wedding parties, conference, incentive groups and individual business travelers. Its hotel properties also feature swimming pools, bars, restaurants, sports facilities, kids club, paddling pools, fitness centers, and beauty treatment and massage centers. Kanika operates as a member of Kanika Group, and is headquartered at Limassol, Cyprus.



Companies Mentioned



Kanika Hotels Public Company Limited



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