Kanoy Communications Announces the Release of the New Feniex 4200 Light & Siren Controller

Ocean Isle Beach, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Kanoy Communications is pleased to announce the release of the new Feniex 4200 Light & Siren Smart Controller. Proudly made in the USA, the Feniex 4200 introduces remarkable innovation and technology previously unavailable in a smart siren controller. This fully programmable controller features an intuitive, software based platform that will allow customers to program each button to function as an on/off, momentary, or timer switch. This easy to use controller comes standard with an integrated wigwag module, an 8 output LED flasher and a power distribution block helping to make it the perfect solution for law enforcement, fire rescue as well as EMS applications.



The 4200 is smaller than anything else on the market and offers unprecedented light & siren functionality. Its compact size allows for clean, discreet mounting options such as under a seat or in the console for shorter wire runs and easy installation, a convenience not offered by their competitors. The 4200 power supply includes an integrated LED diagnostic, which visually indicates any on-board fuse failures and features 32 outputs - more than 3 times that of our competitors smart siren. The 4200 also includes eight programmable inputs such as ignition mode and nighttime use mode helping to make the Feniex 4200 Light & Siren Controller the smartest choice for departments of all sizes and of all budgets.



Not only is this unit fully customizable, but customers will soon be able to control all of their vehicle’s lighting and siren functions from outside the vehicle via the soon-to-be-released Bluetooth application that can be utilized from any standard smartphone or tablet. The Feniex 4200 is available from Kanoy Communications at the incredible price of $490 - a savings of $275 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $765. With its compact size, cost-saving integrated features, and full mobile communication, the Feniex 4200 is quickly becoming the leader in smart siren technology. For more information about the Feniex 4200 Controller, please visit their website located at www.kanoycommunications.com or reach them direct at 910-579-5050.



About Kanoy Communications

For more than 35 years, Kanoy Communications has been one of eastern North Carolina’s most trusted communications service providers. Constantly Evolving over the years to remain current and fresh by offering services, equipment, and gear catered to public safety, police fire, and EMS sectors. Thousands of customers depend on Kanoy Communications for the latest products and most up-to-date technological advances. For more information, you may visit them at www.kanoycommunications.com.