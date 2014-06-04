Kanoy Communications Now Featuring a Wide Variety of Firefighter Equipment on Website

Ocean Isle Beach, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Kanoy Communications is pleased to announce they are now featuring a wide variety of firefighter equipment on their website including but not limited to radio straps, holsters, gear bags and suspenders. The company sells the highest-quality products and equipment available on the market today, including some of the most recognizable brands in the industry. When shopping for equipment on the company’s website, firefighters recognize that they will receive the most durable and reliable products that will make their job easier and safer.



By using products made from the industry’s top names, including Boston Leather, firefighters across the nation can keep their mind off their equipment, and on the dangerous task ahead. Even though their job is dangerous, they can rest easily knowing they are using some of the safest equipment on the market.



Kanoy Communications is now featuring such firefighter equipment as fire hoods on their website. The company offers a complete line of fire hoods that are made from high-end materials and are designed to provide firefighting departments with protection against intense heat and radiant. Offering a superior protective nature, the company’s line of fire hoods, offer more square-inch protection per style, than any other fire hood on the market today. On the website, customers will find Nomex, Nomex Blend, Carbon, P84, PBI and Specialty hoods.



Also available on the website are firefighter suspenders. The company sells suspenders made from such top industry manufactures as Boston Leather, Ergodyne, Fire-Dex and more. The suspenders found only at kanoycommunications.com are fully capable to offer all-day support, every day of the week. The suspenders make performing easy, as they are fully-adjustable and are comfortable.



Kanoy Communications is a proud supporter of the fire industry and are committed to providing the highest-quality products and equipment at the most affordable prices. For more information, please call 910-579-5050.



About Kanoy Communications

For more than 35 years, Kanoy Communications has been one of eastern North Carolina’s most trusted communications service providers. Constantly Evolving over the years to remain current and fresh by offering services, equipment, and gear catered to public safety, police fire, and EMS sectors. Thousands of customers depend on Kanoy Communications for the latest products and most up-to-date technological advances.



For more information, you may visit them at http://www.kanoycommunications.com.