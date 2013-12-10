Kanoy Communications Now Featuring Elite Cross Draw Tactical Vest by Blackhawk

Ocean Isle Beach, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Kanoy Communications, a leading retailer of public safety equipment, is pleased to announce they are now offering an elite cross draw tactical vest by Blackhawk to their clientele. This innovative vest has an adjustable length and waist component to ensure maximum comfort for any individual. The nylon mesh material used to make this unique vest ensures all safety officials are provided with the breathability they need to make quick movements in any which direction. This cross draw tactical vest is ideal for an officer assigned to tactical duties or to street patrol.



The vest displays many features that make this product stand out. Police officers or other law enforcement officials who utilize the lightweight design while on duty will be presented with four separate pistol magazine pouches, an accessory pouch, as well as a pouch for any radio or GPS the officer may be carrying. The pistol pouches will secure any type of pistol, whether a Beretta, a .22 caliber, or a .45 caliber. No matter if the officer is carrying tall or short magazines, the pouches on the vest contain adjustable flaps, this way every sized magazine has minimal movement.



Those that utilize the Blackhawk Omega Elite vest and happen to be injured or hit in the line of duty, there is a drag handle at the rear for a safe evacuation of the area. There is a sniper shoulder on both sides so the user has prime movability. To ensure the vest fits tightly to the body, customers can purchase a web belt from the extensive inventory that will fit securely into the belt loops equipped on the vest. Blackhawk has a variety of protective belt gear available at Kanoy Communications, as well as an Omega Elite Tactical Vest to compare with the Cross Draw Tactical Vest.



Kanoy Communications offers this heavy duty vest for just $136.99. To browse their entire inventory, or to view similar products of the Omega Elite Cross Draw Tactical Vest by Blackhawk, please visit their website today.



About Kanoy Communications

For more than 35 years, Kanoy Communications has been one of eastern North Carolina’s most trusted communications service providers. Constantly Evolving over the years to remain current and fresh by offering services, equipment, and gear catered to public safety, police fire, and EMS sectors. Thousands of customers depend on Kanoy Communications for the latest products and most up-to-date technological advances.



For more information, you may visit them at http://www.kanoycommunications.com.