Kanoy Communications Now Featuring Product Sales on Website This December

Ocean Isle Beach, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Kanoy Communications is pleased to announce they are now featuring new product sales on their website for December. Currently, the website is featuring the Streamlight PolyTac LED Helmet Kit for $60.00. The LED light kit is designed to fit modern style and traditional style fire helmets, while delivering a low-profile mount. Included in the PolyTac Kit is a lightweight, aluminum Black Jack Helmet Mounty and rubber helmet band. Customers will appreciate the helmet mount because there is no drilling required. The main component of the kit, the LED flashlight, features a C4 LED bulb that has a life of 50,000 hours. The flashlight is able to operate at 130 Lumens, with a 3 hour battery life.



Another product featured on the website is the SHO-ME LED Flasher. Ideal for powering cars, golf carts, quad runners and used for emergency light installations, the SHO-ME LED Flasher can be purchased for $19.65. Made in the United States, this product is backed by a 2-year warranty from its manufacturer. The product features a durable waterproof, epoxy-sealed design and is equipped with an installation-friendly flange mount. Flash patterns of the LED light include double alternating, quint alternating, quad alternating, mega alternating, double simultaneous, quad simultaneous and random.



Also featured on the website is the Fatlvan Door Chock with Magnet. This product is the only fold up door chock in the world and is currently on sale for $14.95. Securely designed, the Fatlvan Door Chock with Magnet does not slip off hinges when in use, allowing the door to remain open at all times. Firefighters who purchase this product find it useful in emergency situations for commercial, residential, and industrial use. Kanoy Communications offers the Fatlvan Door Chock with Magnet in a variety of colors including white, red, black, pink and yellow.



About Kanoy Communications

For more than 35 years, Kanoy Communications has been one of eastern North Carolina’s most trusted communications service providers. Constantly Evolving over the years to remain current and fresh by offering services, equipment, and gear catered to public safety, police fire, and EMS sectors. Thousands of customers depend on Kanoy Communications for the latest products and most up-to-date technological advances.



For more information, you may visit them at http://www.kanoycommunications.com.