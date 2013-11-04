Kanoy Communications Now Offering Boston Leather Firefighter Equipment and Products This November

Ocean Isle Beach, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Kanoy Communications is pleased to announce they are now offering Boston Leather firefighter equipment and law enforcement products for customers this November. As a leading supplier of firefighter equipment throughout the United States, it was only natural for Kanoy Communications to team up with Boston Leather. Originally making leather tags, name plates, cases and bags, Boston Leather has grown over the years to be a leading manufacturer of law enforcement products. Leather is still considered to be one of the most popular materials because it is long-lasting, durable and comfortable for people involved with law enforcement to wear. Kanoy Communications offers a wide selection of Boston Leather products on its website.



The company is featuring sales on many Boston Lather products this month. For the low price of $15.10, law enforcement employees can purchase a brand new Boston Leather 5600 Single Mag Pouch. This product is manufactured from top-grain leather and has been designed to make the lives of military personnel and law enforcement employees better. Made with a slim design, the Boston Leather 5600 Single Mag Pouch will save room on a law enforcer’s utility belt, leaving more room for other necessary tools. Ensuring the magazine stays inside the pouch, it is also designed with a brass snap button.



Another product featured on the website is the Boston Leather 5471RC Kenwood Radio Holser. The product is currently on sale for $28.00. Like the Single Mag Pouch, the Radio Holster is designed to be lightweight a slim, to make the law enforcer more mobile while on the job. Other than Boston Leather products, Kanoy Communications offers many other related products including emergency vehicle lights, flashlights, strobe lights, police gear, protective eyewear, storage cases and much more Each product does its job in making a law enforcer’s life safer and easier. A company representative is available to answer any questions about the products available on the website. To contact someone, please call 910-579-5050.



About Kanoy Communications

For more than 35 years, Kanoy Communications has been one of eastern North Carolina’s most trusted communications service providers. Constantly Evolving over the years to remain current and fresh by offering services, equipment, and gear catered to public safety, police fire, and EMS sectors. Thousands of customers depend on Kanoy Communications for the latest products and most up-to-date technological advances. For more information, you may visit them at www.kanoycommunications.com.