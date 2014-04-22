Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of KansaiPaint: Global Challenges, Technological Capabilities, Marketing Tactics, and Strategic Direction in the Paint and Coatings Industry market report to its offering

This new report from Venture Planning Group provides insightful analysis of Kansai Paint's capabilities, goals and strategies in the global paint and coatings market. The report presents a worldwide strategic overview of the paint and coatings market, including:



Sales forecasts for major market segments.



Sales forecasts for key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Mideast.



In addition, the report reviews the major U.S. and international regulatory, technological, economic, demographic, and social trends with potentially significant impact on the paints and coatings industry during the next five years, including discussion of such key issues as industry consolidation, market globalization, environmental regulations and others.



The analysis of Kansai Paint includes:



Specific business, new product development and marketing strategies.



Major strengths and weaknesses, e.g., managerial, organizational, marketing and product development.



Anticipated acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures.



Promotional tactics.



Distribution approaches.



Product service and support.



Customer relations.



Internally developed and acquired technologies, processes, and related capabilities.



Proprietary technologies and patent litigations.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153118/kansaipaint-global-challenges-technological-capabilities-marketing-tactics-and-strategic-direction-in-the-paint-and-coatings-industry.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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