Kansas City Native and Universal Life Church Radio Host; Rev Betty Montez Has Received an Offer to Bring Her Show, Mas Alla Del Sol to New York City Radio

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Rev Betty Montez an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters who already hosts a show on local radio in Kansas City, as well as host of Mas Alla Del Sol on the Universal Life Church Radio (ULC Radio) Network is receiving national attention for her shows for the Spanish Speaking Community. Rev Betty Montez has been contacted by a New York City radio station about doing her show on each of the three New York Spanish Radio Stations.



Rev Betty Montez with Rev Jerold Norris also of Kansas City are also assisting in such endeavors such as the Tarahumara Project, a program assisisting the Tarahumara people in the Sierra Mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico. In addition this tandem has a growing local ministry in the Kansas City area.



Rev Betty Montez, Rev Jerold Norris and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters have a keen interest in helping the Spanish Speaking Community, this includes recent talks of expanding to Mexico by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Rev Robert Steinmeyer, also a Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is currently doing Missionary work in Mexico and is doing the preliminaries associated with possible expansion. Coming soon a Spanish Mass every Sunday on the Universal Life Church Radio Network as well as more programming in Spanish.



For more information. http://www.ulcnetwork.com