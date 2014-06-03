Kansas City Portable Toilet Rental Provides Sanitary Solution for Outdoor Events

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Kansas City portable toilets rental has lead the way in the portable sanitation world around the region and they never stop to amaze their customers with their designs and features. One of the most impressive portable toilet units they have upgraded to is the luxury restroom trailers. These sanitary units come with marble floors, individual stalls and granite countertops. It also features fresh running water sink and flushing toilet that are both powered by foot pumps for an optimal sanitary experience. These portable sanitary arrangements provide an ultimate luxurious experience and are ideal for special events.



These portable toilets are suitable for events such as weddings, official functions and formal affairs. Is exteriors have a bright finish and leaves no space for dirt. Its stylish outdoor lighting makes it suitable to use both day and night. It’s also has two staircases that give easy access into either men’s or women’s restroom. The users will be welcomed by a flawlessly designed space which gives the look of an upscale hotel restroom. Every inch of the restroom features luxury touches that include outstanding wainscoting and trim work, a black and white marble floor and cashmere granite countertop. Full length mirrors, chrome finished fixtures and designer artwork throughout complete the portable restroom trailer with elegance. Upon special request the Kansas City portable toilets rental also provide amenities such as hand sanitizers, hand towels and floral arrangement.



There are strategically placed skylights for freshness and brightness throughout the restroom trailer along with extra lighting provided by stylish low-volt bulbs. The luxury trailer restroom also offers a central music system and thermostat powered air conditioning and heating which completes the ambiance.



The extravagance experience should not stop with the upscale restroom trailer itself. The Kansas rental agency always endeavors to provide top class service with timely delivery by their uniformed professionals. For its cleaning and maintenance, they always use hospital grade disinfectants to ensure the sanitary units are in clean and hygienic working order. To obtain additional details about Kansas City Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletskansascitymo.com



About Kansas City Portable Toilets

Kansas City Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Kansas City. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Kansas City, MO

Email: info@portabletoiletskansascitymo.com

http://www.portabletoiletskansascitymo.com