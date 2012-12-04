Shawnee Mission, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Westwood Roofing, a local Kansas City roofing company recently received the 2012 Talk of the Town Customer Satisfaction Award presented by Celebration Media U.S. (CMUS) and Talk of the Town News. The award recognizes companies that consistently receive high marks from their customers for providing excellent customer service. The Talk of the Town News awards program is sponsored by Celebration Media U.S. an independent professional research and marketing company that monitors positive and negative reviews, blogs, business rating services, social networks, and other industry resources to determine the highest-rated and top-reviewed businesses in all 50 states of the country and parts of Canada. Based on their research conducted over a 12 month period, Westwood Roofing received a 5-star rating in customer satisfaction. The Shawnee Mission company has always prided itself on its customer service and this award simply reinforces what many have known for years; Westwood Roofing is the top Kansas City roofing company when it comes to customer satisfaction.



The owners of Westwood Roofing are thrilled and humbled by this award. In the service industry there is no higher honor than to be recognized by customers as a top service provider and a happy customer is a repeat customer. Those familiar with the company won’t be surprised that the firm received this award. Residents of Kansas City and the surrounding areas have become very familiar with Westwood Roofing over the years as a company that goes above and beyond to offer the best and most long lasting roofing solutions available.



Westwood Roofing is not just a Kansas City roofing company it is part of the community. Being locally owned and operated, the company is able to service the entire Kansas City metropolitan area with a variety of exterior remodeling services and solutions. Since its founding, the company has operated under the philosophy that 100% customer satisfaction is the only acceptable business practice and that has now been recognized with this award.



About Westwood Roofing

Westwood Roofing offers a full range of roofing and exterior solutions including roofing products and services, vinyl replacement windows, vinyl siding, cedar shingle siding, seamless gutters and downpours, and leaf proof gutter protection systems. Is there is an issue with the exterior of a home, Westwood Roofing has it covered.



Those interested in learning more about Westwood Roofing can visit their website, www.westwoodroofing.com, or call 913.362.7663.



The company can also be reached at info@westwoodroofing.com. To learn more about the Talk of the Town Awards program visit their website or contact Personal Awards Coordinator Susan Singer at ssinger@talkofthetownnews.com.