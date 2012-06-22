Shawnee Mission, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Kansas City homeowners were met with an onslaught of wild weather this Spring, which included more than 12 tornadoes passing through the area – not to mention, golf-ball-sized hail, torrential downpour, and downed power lines. Following these storms, it’s important for local residents to have their rooftops checked for damage to prevent leaks, entry-points for vermin, and further damage.



Westwood Roofing is a local company with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Furthermore, they have received the Angie’s List Super Service Award for 5 consecutive years. The company has more than a decade of experience, working with trusted manufacturers such as GAF and CertainTeed. They service Kansas City, Leawood, Lee’s Summit, Lenexa, Mission Hills, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Shawnee, and the surrounding area. This Spring, the company is offering deep discounts for new clients.



“What many people don’t realize is that weather-related damage is fully covered by homeowner’s insurance,” explains Joel Nanos, owner of Westwood Roofing serving Kansas City and the surrounding area. “Right after a storm, a homeowner will call us for a free inspection. If we find something, we can become a bartering tool to help you get your roof covered by the insurance company. They will generally send their own appraiser out, but having the opinion of a certified professional on your side really helps.”



Joel mentions that there are extremely durable roofing products available to Kansas City residents. For example, GAF offers products that are guaranteed to withstand 130 MPH winds. Their Timberline ArmorShield Impact-Resistant Shingles can withstand golf-ball-sized hail coming down at up to 70 MPH. These shingles come with a Lifetime Limited Warranty, as long as they are installed by trained professionals. CertainTeed also offers Impact-Resistant Shingles in a variety of styles and colors.



Another product to consider to repair a storm-damaged roof is GAF’s Weather-Stopper, which is a five-part system specially designed to reinforce the home’s barrier to the elements, while simultaneously providing energy-saving ventilation. GAF offers a Golden Pledge Limited Warranty for this product, which covers manufacturer defects and contractor workmanship for 25 years.



Homeowners should note that Westwood Roofing professionals are among GAF’s “Master Elite” roofers. Only 3 percent of all roofers nationwide receive this distinct honor. GAF Master Elite Roofers are fully licensed and insured, have a proven reputation for quality service, and are committed to ongoing professional training.



According to the Better Business Bureau, roofers top the list of “Most Complained-About Businesses” in 2011.



Many consumers reported they had paid tens of thousands for replacement roofs following storm damage – and they were not satisfied with the work. One of the problems in Kansas City is that out-of-state predators come into the area and go door-to-door looking for work. They do a sub-par job and leave, never to return, once they’ve taken the homeowners’ money.



Westwood Roofing is a trusted company that has serviced Kansas City for over a decade. They are happy to provide references and proof of insurance upon request. “What makes us different is that we’re a small firm that thrives off referrals – and I think that’s reflected in our customer service. We go over and beyond your expectations to deliver the type of high-quality roofing job you deserve.” For more information on how to get a free quote and Spring savings, visit http://www.WestwoodRoofing.com.



About Westwood Roofing

Westwood Roofing is a locally owned and operated company proudly servicing the entire Kansas City Metropolitan area with a variety of exterior remodeling services. You may contact them at: P.O Box 2254 Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-2254 (913) 362-7663