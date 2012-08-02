Kansas Precision CNC Machining Specialists Join the NEW Industrial Revolution

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The American Machine Shops Network entered today into the Heart of America supported by its rapidly expanding network of US-based precision CNC machining specialists, metalworkers, and machine shops at http://www.mfgpartners.net/cnc-machining-services The company said its grassroots industrial revolution movement is taking shape in Kansas after the launch of its latest online US-focused marketplace to buy and sell custom-made parts & components and other specialized products made from various plastics, metals and other materials.



Erin Baker, spokeswoman for MFGpartners.net said the company is pleased to have its 'Buy American' grassroots movements get recognition in the heart of America (Kansas) to further help businesses source for local machine shop services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/machine-shop-service According to Ms. Baker, the machine and tool manufacturers profiled on AMSN are highly experienced first-class craftsman committed to producing the highest quality products made in the USA in either small and large quantities for all types of applications and markets.



“In the manufacturing world and business community in general, there is a right way and a wrong way to do things, and the American Machine Shops Network is proud to connect businesses with manufacturers well-known for doing things right the first time,” said Baker. She included, “Companies in Wichita, Overland Park, Kansas City, Lawrence, Shawnee, Salina, Topeka, Olathe, Manhattan, Hutchinson and all over the great state of Kansas are welcome to visit the vendors profiled on AMSN specializing in metalworking, plastic fabrication and precision machining services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-machining-services”



Quick quotes for custom manufacturing services can be requested at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



