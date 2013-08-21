Kantyli.com Introduces a First in Greek Gift Giving Personalized Greek Picture Frames Engraved in Greek Letters

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Anyone wishing to show off their family's rich Greek heritage will appreciate these frames. Multiple sizes are available to accommodate all standard photo sizes and each can be engraved with either stock wording or a custom message.



“As one of the largest suppliers of Greek gifts, we're constantly receiving suggestions from our customers and Greek picture frames were a recurring request,” says Panos Fiorentinos , owner of Kantyli.com. “There are plenty of engraved frames on the market in English, but none in Greek. Until now!”



In addition to being able to engrave the wooden frame in Greek letters, customer's can also choose to have Greek symbols and line art added to give the item a unique look. “Besides being able to engrave sentiments on the frame in the native Greek language, we can also engrave logos making these a great corporate gift item for Greek businesses or for fundraising,” according to Fiorentinos.



The Greek picture frames can accommodate 3x3, 3.5x5, 4x6, 5x5, 5x7 and 8x10 photographs and can be displayed in either landscape or portrait mode depending on the photograph. The frames are designed to either be hung or displayed on a table or counter-top.



In addition to the new picture frames, Kantyli.com carries variety of Greek gift items including key chains, coffee mugs, name signs, Greek wedding gifts and more. To see the entire collection, visit the company's website at http://www.kantyli.com.