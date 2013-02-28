Kanu & Associates Announces New Website

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Phoenix, Arizona Immigration Law Firm Kanu & Associates, P.C. announces the launch of their new website http://www.kanulaw.com/ , powered by Avvo Ignite . The firm assists clients throughout Arizona with Immigration, Criminal Defense, Small Business Formation, and Real Estate. Immigration services are also offered to clients in Los Angeles and Southern California.



Led by experienced immigration attorney Solomon O. Kanu, Kanu & Associates, P.C. provides clients with efficient service, professionalism and extensive experience in a number of different legal fields. He concentrates his talents in the fields of immigration, criminal defense, real estate and small business formation. Attorney Kanu and his team know that any legal proceeding can be both an expensive and difficult process and they will take the time to help you understand what laws in these different areas apply to your case.



Immigration



Kanu & Associates covers all areas of immigration law, from work visa applications to removal or deportation defense to family-based immigration to laws regarding asylum. As an immigrant to the United States, Attorney Solomon O. Kanu has firsthand experience with the immigration process and knows how difficult and confusing it often is. He is committed to providing his clients with the best possible service with clear explanations and guidance.



Criminal Defense



Kanu & Associates covers a wide range of criminal law, helping you to protect your rights, your reputation and your freedom. They protect clients in the areas of multiple offense DUIs, assault, sex crimes, domestic violence, drug possession, theft, traffic offenses and various other felonies and misdemeanors. They are also adept at protecting non-citizens from prosecution.



Small Business Formation



Starting your own business is often part of the American dream and you don’t want some legal problems standing in the way of that dream becoming a reality. Kanu & Associates knows the ins and outs of small business formation whether it’s for a sole proprietorship, partnerships, LLCs, C-Corps or S-Corps, LLPs or PLLCs.



Real Estate



A real estate attorney can help you make the right decisions and protect your investment or help you see a good investment in the future. Kanu & Associates is experienced in the real estate law in Arizona and provides clients with advice on short sales, foreclosures and loan workouts.



Contact Kanu & Associates, P.C.



To schedule a consultation, call Kanu & Associates, P.C. at 602-324-5320. The office is located at 111 West Monroe Street, Suite 1210, Phoenix, AZ 85003.