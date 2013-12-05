Kanu Introduces Skin Care Designed Especially for Expectant Mothers

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Expectant mothers face many obstacles during their pregnancy, including trauma to their skin from stretching and dryness. Kanu Cosmetics, of Londonderry, NH, has recently introduced a line of skin care products designed especially to combat these common problems.



The Natural Mother’s Skin Care line is specifically formulated with all natural ingredients, including Shea Butter and Olive Oil, to preserve the skin’s elasticity and provide a protective layer to keep it moisturized and itch free.



"Many of the skin care products available on the market today contain alcohol or animal by-products," according to Kanu Patel, a leading chemist and co-founder. "Patel, one of the nation's leading cosmetic chemists, created this very special line that contains only natural ingredients, such as herbal extracts, which we feel creates a superior product."



Currently, the Natural Mother’s Skin Care lineup includes a moisturizing stretch mark cream formulated with Shea Butter; a body moisturizer that can be used as an all-over body spray which contains herbal extracts; a foot bath and powder to help soothe swollen feet; and a nipple cream with ingredients designed to relieve the effects of breastfeeding.



"We’ve also put together a gift set that contains one of each of our products, at a special price, that we feel is the perfect gift for an expectant mother," added Patel. "Plus, every one of our products comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee."



To learn more about the Natural Mother’s Skin Care line from Kanu Cosmetics, and the other products they offer, visit their website at http://www.kanu.com.