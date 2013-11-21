Kanye West Spotted Wearing Curb Link Gold Necklace with Kim Kardashian at Wendy's

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, Kim Kardashian, was spotted with her fiance Kanye West at a local Wendy's restaurant in Philadelphia just prior to Kanye's upcoming 'Yeezus' tour show.



On Monday afternoon, instagram user boogasuga wrote uploaded the above photo with caption ""Kim & Kanye just chilling @ Wendy's on 15th and Chestnut last night"



The teens who were able to snag the photos show Kanye and Kim enjoying a burger and shake, although Kim seems more interested in her phone then the delicious food. It looks like Kim is trying to stay away from the carb/sugar filled meal to in order to get back in shape after giving birth North West, the couple's baby girl.



Below we can see Kanye with his arm around Kim as they were spotted in Paris. We at Luxe Chains, couldn't help but notice of course the giant gold curb necklace Kanye West is wearing.



Based on the shape and spacing of the links in the gold necklace he's wearing, it is very similar to our 15.9mm Curb Link Gold Necklace and we would estimate it is about 32-36" in length and from the look of it looks to be crafted out of 18K yellow gold. If we assume it was 32" that would make it just over $31,000 if purchased at Luxe Chains with a weight of 492 grams (that's over 1 pound of gold on Kanye's neck).



About Luxe Chains

Luxe Chains specializes in custom gold chains and platinum chains and features the world's largest selection of chains online with over 1000 of the hottest styles of chains used to make necklaces and bracelets. Constantly innovating, Luxe always brings the latest designs to market that are both unique and stylish. They manufacture in any alloy of precious metal including 10K, 14K and 18K gold (yellow, white and rose colors) as well as 950 Palladium and 950 Platinum. They can also be made in any length from 7” to 40” or more. For detailed price, models, size and specifications are made available to customers via this website.



Media Contact



Yosef Adde

118 S. Catalina Ave. Ste. J

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

info@luxechains.com

URL: http://www.luxechains.com/