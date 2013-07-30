"Kao Corp in Home Care (World)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Compared to beauty and personal care, Kao remains much more heavily dependent on its domestic market within home care. However, international expansion has become a focus area for the company also within home care (and in particular its laundry care business), with high-growth emerging markets such as China a priority.
Euromonitor International's Kao Corp in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Care in Japan
- Kao Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World)
- Kao Corp in Home Care (Japan)
- Lion Corp in Home Care (World)
- Amway Corp in Home Care (World)
- Lion Corp in Home Care (World )
- Toilet Care in Japan
- Surface Care in Japan
- Air Care in Japan
- Laundry Care in Japan