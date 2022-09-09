Kaolin Market Global Forecast to 2025 - Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The report "Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in demand from paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics end-use industries, and its availability.



A water-washed segment to lead the kaolin market during 2020-2025

Water-washed process, also known as wet processing, is used to produce kaolin by sieving, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemically treating crude kaolin. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. The water-washed process is widely used in the production of hydrous kaolin as the process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.



Ceramic & sanitarywares are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the ceramics & sanitarywares segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market. Kaolin is used extensively in the ceramics & sanitaryware industry, owing to its high fusion temperature and white burning characteristics that make it suitable to manufacture ceramic whiteware products, porcelain, insulators, and refractories. The excellent dielectric properties and chemical inertness of kaolin make it well suited for porcelain electrical insulators.



The Asia Pacific to lead the global kaolin market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2020. The market here is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for kaolin, owing to the demographic changes, increasing industrial development, and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, resulting in the wide-scale adoption of kaolin in paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings end-use industries.



Some of the leading manufacturers of kaolin profiled in this report Imerys S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).



Imerys S.A. is a leading supplier for kaolin in end-use industries such as paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics. The company has worldwide business operations, including major countries such as the US, China, and the UK in the kaolin market. As a part of its key growth strategy, the company focuses on joint ventures and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over its peers in the kaolin market. The company also focuses on expanding its customer base and strengthening its foothold in the emerging markets. In February 2019, Kaopolite Inc, a subsidiary of Imerys S.A. and the world's leading supplier of kaolins to the auto care, hard surface cleaning, and personal care industries, formed a distribution partnership in Canada with Debro Inc. (Canada). This partnership helped the company expand and strengthen its market position in Canada.



BASF SE is among the key players in the kaolin market. In 1908, BASF began its kaolin operations in McIntyre, Georgia. It is one of the largest global leaders in calcined kaolin, which is used in paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber, as well as thermal paper and catalytic substrates. These segments are integral to growing industries such as automotive and construction. Presently, the company has four operating plants in the US, which are engaged in the mining and processing of kaolin. The company's products are used in industries such as paper, plastics, rubber, construction, paints & coatings, and agriculture. The company has an extensive distribution and supply chain network across various regions to cater to the demand for kaolin products from end-use industries. In February 2018, BASF SE invested approximately USD 200 million on its kaolin business for its infrastructure and process improvement in Middle Georgia, US. This has helped the company to meet the demand for kaolin rising from various end-use industries.



