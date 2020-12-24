Kaolin Market Segment Analysis by Key Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Industry Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The Kaolin Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.91 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.93 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%, during the forecast period. The increase in kaolin consumption in various end-user industries, such as ceramics & sanitary commodities, paper, fiberglass, rubber, paints & coatings, and plastics, is one of the most prominent factors expected to affect the growth in the kaolin market.



The report also considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market. The report provides a panoramic coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Real-Time Payments market. According to our analysts, the market is poised to show lucrative growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report further offers an overview of the market landscape, economic slowdown, and supply chain disruptions.



Market Drivers

Ceramic sanitary products such as washbasins, shower plates, toilet bowls, and bathtubs have significant features like corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and glossy surface finish, making them a superior alternative to steel and other metal products. These products are widely being used throughout the globe in residential and commercial buildings. It is projected that the growing population and improved living standards will increase the demand for ceramic products. These factors are expected to increase demand for kaolin and thus boost global market growth during the forecast period.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1278



The major players in the market are Sedlecký kaolin AS. (Czech Republic),.KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), EICL Ltd. (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Imerys (France), Ashapura Group (India), Lasselsberger Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany) and others.



Regional Outlook

Europe is the largest consumer of kaolin and is forecast to grow at a rate of 4.8% CAGR. In 2018, the size of North America's kaolin market was sized to USD 1.30 Billion. It is projected that the steps undertaken by the governments of Bangladesh and India to enhance literacy rate will result in high demand for paper, thus driving Asia Pacific market growth during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, process, application and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Synthetic

- Natural



Process (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Water-Washed

- Airfloat

- Calcined

- Delaminated

- Surface-Modified & Unprocessed



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1278



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Paper

- Ceramics & Sanitary wares

- Fiberglass

- Paints & Coatings

- Rubber

- Plastics

- Others



The Regional Analysis Covers:

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/kaolin-market



Benefits of Global Kaolin Market Report:

- Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

- A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

- An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

- Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

- In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

- Extensive insights into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1278



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com