Kaolin Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027 : Sedlecký Kaolin AS, .KaMin LLC, Thiele Kaolin

The Kaolin Market is forecasted to grow from USD 4.91 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.93 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%, during the forecast period. Increasing kaolin consumption in various end-user industries, such as paper, ceramics & sanitary commodities, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber and plastics, is one of the most significant factors expected to drive growth in the kaolin market.



Ceramic sanitary products such as washbasins, shower plates, toilet bowls, and bathtubs have features such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and glossy surface finish, making them a superior alternative to steel and other metal products. These products are increasingly being used throughout the world in residential and commercial buildings. It is also expected that growing population and improved living standards will fuel the demand for ceramic products. These factors are estimated to increase demand for kaolin and thus boost global market growth over the forecast period.



It is expected that initiatives undertaken by the governments of Bangladesh and India to promote literacy will result in high paper demand, thus driving market growth over the forecast period. However, the threat of calcium carbonate substitution for paper production may hamper growth in demand over the coming years.



The major players in the market are Sedlecký kaolin AS. (Czech Republic),.KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), EICL Ltd. (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Imerys (France), Ashapura Group (India), Lasselsberger Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany) and others.



- The market for calcined is expected to grow the largest at USD 2.22 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Calcined kaolin is used in paint & coatings, ceramics, and plastic cables development. Emerging countries in the regions of Asia Pacific and South America, such as China, India, and Brazil, are regarded as key markets for calcined kaolin.



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, process, application and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Synthetic

- Natural



Process (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Water-Washed

- Airfloat

- Calcined

- Delaminated

- Surface-Modified & Unprocessed



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Paper

- Ceramics & Sanitary wares

- Fiberglass

- Paints & Coatings

- Rubber

- Plastics

- Others



The market for paper segment will hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 1.80 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Kaolin enhances different paper properties, such as ink absorption and holdout ink pigment, low linting tendency, and roughness, which in turn enhance paper printability. The increasing use of kaolin in paper production is therefore projected to drive the growth of the end-use segment of the paper industry.



The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market share and reach USD 2.4 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Increased demand for paper coating materials in emerging markets and increased use of paper packaging products are key factors that contribute to the paper industry's growth. Paper industry growth is projected to drive the Asia Pacific region's demand for kaolin. Furthermore, the increased consumption of ceramics in the construction industry and high demand for plastics also contribute to the growth of this region's kaolin market.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Kaolin Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Kaolin Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Continued…



