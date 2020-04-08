Increased Demand Enabling Kaolin Market to Expand Its Footprint Across Various Applications

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The ever-growing kaolin market is expected to record the same growth rate during the forecast period. Kaolin, also known as china clay is a clay type that has usage in various sectors like paper industry, telecommunication industry, fiberglass industry, and many more. In addition, the construction industry also requires kaolin for luxurious constructions. A plethora of factors may contribute to the surge in the growth rate of the kaolin market. Kaolin is a widely adopted raw material and this factor can prove to be a growth generator.



Kaolin traces its roots back to the 7th and 8th centuries. It is a creation of the Chinese and has gained prominence across various industries for its unique chemical and physical traits. Based on grade, the kaolin market is categorized in surface treated, structured, delaminated, structured, and surface treated.



Natural cosmetics driving the kaolin market



Kaolin clay plays an important role in the field of cosmetics. Kaolin clay benefits the skin greatly through its properties such as absorbing inflammation, extracting impurities, and treat breakouts caused due to oily skin. This makes it a hot favorite among cosmetic products. Since the cosmetic product sector is also experiencing a gradual increase, it is, in turn, expected to flourish the kaolin market.



HPA production from kaolin increasing the growth prospects of kaolin market



Manufacturers from various sectors are embracing kaolin for various uses. One such use is extracting high purity alumina (HPA). For instance, recently, Altech Chemicals developed a low greenhouse emission HPA process with the help of kaolin clay. The Altech process involves HPA extraction from kaolin clay feedstock. Daleco Resources Corporation, BASF SE, Kaolin AD, I-minerals Inc., and Imerys SA are some key players of the kaolin market.



Utility in environmental applications



Besides HPA production, kaolin is also emerging as a useful application in reducing pollutants. Natural Nanotech, a startup is planning to commercialize a nanoparticle having the ability to capture carbon and water pollutants. It is in the process of carrying out research and development work in large halloysite-kaolin clay deposits on the Eyre Peninsula as it is generating unique microscopic tubular particles with great absorption properties. Miniscule particles found in natural clay are called halloysite. They have the ability to replace costly nanotube manufactured versions that are presently used in a wide range of novel technologies.



Accelerating medicinal use



Kaolin is used in the medical sector for treating diarrhea, stomach irritation, gastrointestinal problems, and others. It is also used for absorbing blood and pus in the veterinary medicine sector. All these factors may propel the growth prospects of the kaolin market to a great extent. Besides, kaolin is also used as an insecticide for preventing crop damage against arthropods'.



Paper industry may bring good fortunes for kaolin



The paper industry is multiplying its presence over the years. This may give a boost to the kaolin market. Kaolin enhances paper appearance, improves printability, adds smoothness, opacity, and brightness. In addition, kaolin is the commonly used particulate material for coating and filling of paper.



A plethora of benefits are associated with kaolin but every coin has two sides. Factors such as availability of substitutes such as fullers' clay, ball clay, talc, and carbonates may hinder the kaolin market growth. The harmful chemical usage in the kaolin market can also dampen the kaolin market to a great extent.



The kaolin market covers North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America expects flying even high in the sky in terms of growth. This is because of a rise in the ceramic and fiberglass material production and their growing importance in the aviation sector. Asia Pacific region is also expected to show exponential growth due to the expansion of end-user sectors such as automobile and consumer lifestyle.



