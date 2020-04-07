Kaoori Opens New Shop for Professional Quality Chessboards and Related Accessories in France

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Kaoori has opened a new location that will offer high-quality state of the art chessboards in France. The company also notes that it has brought in several other chess-related accessories in stock, all of which are now available for purchase on its website too.



The company notes that chess is one of the most popular games in France and the world in general. This strategy game gives people the chance to matchup their brains and outwit each other.



However, Kaoori believes that in order to make this experience more memorable, it is important for people to invest in high-quality chessboards and pieces. Well, this is exactly what the company offers and its new shop is expected to go a long way in meeting the diverse needs of various clients.



Kaoori has also noted that it is always sourcing for new better chess products. Over the last few years, the company has built a strong reputation as one of the best chess equipment suppliers in France. Kaoori has also distinguished itself by offering high quality and unique premium products that clients wouldn't find in many other websites or shops.



This has allowed the provider to build a loyal customer base in France, leading to steady sales and increased popularity in the French chess community.



Kaoori has said many times before that it does not take this success for granted. Right from the start, the primary purpose of the company has always been to cut a niche for itself in this competitive chess industry.



It seems like so far this has been achieved and the future is now very bright. The company is inviting avid chess players or even beginners looking for a quality board to check out its collection anytime.



The company is also encouraging visitors to its website to explore further through various additional product categories and see if they can find something worthwhile. Kaoori is not just a chessboard seller. Even though the boards account for a bigger share of sales, there are so many other gaming-related accessories and products.



The supplier believes that it is not just selling a product, but also an experience that will make people fall in love with the game of chess more each day. Besides, Kaoori has also urged customers to look out for amazing discounts and special offers too.



The company feels that it has done well to offer clients amazing prices so far. But there is no doubt it will be looking into other ways to make this even better in the short and long term.



Kaoori is a leading professional chess equipment shop in France. The company offers a collection of high-quality premium chessboards and related chess accessories at unbeatable prices.



Its reputation in the market as a reliable supplier of these products is well earned.



Feel free to visit kaoori.fr and learn more about its products.



Kaoori

Paris

France