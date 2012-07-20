KapowPhotography.co.uk Create Incredible Wedding Photographer's iPhone App

Cardiff, South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- A wedding is one of the most important days in a person’s life, and it’s only natural that someone would want to capture the memories as best they can. That’s why hiring a wedding photographer has long been part of a traditional wedding. It is a business that is growing all the time.



One business that is gaining a lot of attention in this sector is KapowPhotography.co.uk, a Swansea photographer. As well as running a successful wedding photography business, Kapow Photography has created a successful iPhone app.



Karl Baker explained more about the app:



“The Wedding Photographer’s Starter Kit” was created as an invaluable toolkit for those hoping to get started in this lucrative business. The £1.49 app has attracted downloads from 23 different countries all over the world. It is filled with inspirational images and business advice learned over many years taking wedding photographs.”



Karl Baker and Dave Powell are more than qualified to dispense advice on the matter. Their wedding photography work has had such acclaim that it has often been published in professional photography magazines. As a Cardiff photographer this is their most popular location, but they are often commissioned to take photographs further afield. They have photographed events all over the country. Their reputation has even spread to Spain, where they have photographed several weddings.



The success of their iPhone app has lead to them offering consultancy services to numerous budding wedding photographers. They have run photography workshops and photo-walks all over the UK. As well as advising on the technical and photography side of things, they also dispense wisdom on more practical matters, such as setting up and running the business, marketing, and controlling guests at a wedding.



A spokesman for the site said: “When we first started photographing weddings, we had to learn everything ourselves. It took years to get to the level we are at, and to start running a successful and profitable business. We created the Wedding Photographers Starter Kit iPhone app to make starting out as a wedding photographer easier, and to pass on the wisdom we have gained after so many years in the business. As a result of the app, we now run a successful consultancy and teaching company for budding photographers.”



About KapowPhotography.co.uk

Kapow Photography is the partnership formed by Welsh wedding Photographers Karl Baker and Dave Powell. Based in Swansea and Cwmbran their modern contemporary photography style has quickly become amongst the most sought after in Wales.



For more information please visit: http://www.KapowPhotography.co.uk