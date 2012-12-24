Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Local Scentsy Independent Consultant Kara Egan is hoping to share a bit of Christmas cheer with children that will be in the hospital during the holidays. Egan, a Superstar Director for Scentsy, hopes to raise at least $125 to purchase Scentsy Buddies for children being treated in the St. Mark’s Hospital Pediatric Unit. Egan will donate her commissions from sales of Scentsy Fragrance products, up to $125, to purchase the cuddly companions that come with a zippered pouch that holds a fragrant Scent Pak. Egan’s fundraiser runs December 14, 2012 through December 17, 2012.



“This time of year we find ourselves looking for ways to help bring joy to children who are in difficult circumstances,” said Egan. Her goal is to donate a minimum of 10 Scentsy Buddies to St. Mark’s Hospital Pediatric Unit.



To support the fundraiser and shop for Scentsy Fragrance products, visit Egan’s website at http://www.karae.scentsy.us.



For more information on how to buy, host, or join Scentsy, or to learn how you can hold a Scentsy fundraiser for your organization, call Egan at 801-556-9790 or email her at kegan@scentsy.com.