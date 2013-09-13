KarateMart.com Prepares the World for a Zombie Attack

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Over the past few years, zombies have become more and more popular on movies and television. Shows like “The Walking Dead” have begun to make people question the idea of a zombie outbreak actually happening. Because of this, some people are actually prepping for the possibility of a rabid human (zombie) epidemic; and KarateMart.com is here to help!



KarateMart.com has begun to introduce a large variety of anti-zombie weapons that are sure to keep the zombies in-check. This new line of zombie killing weapons consists of close quarters weapons like swords, knives, and machetes, as well as long range weapons like throwing stars and hatchets. When you look at the design of these items, their intended use is immediately apparent. The bright neon colors along with the bizarre and savage designs of these items make them both deadly and perfect for display.



If you are looking for a way to practice with your new zombie hunting gear, KarateMart.com also carries a great selection of zombie inspired target posters intended for use with our throwing weapons. These full-color target posters feature zombies in a state of attack and could be just the edge you need to survive the apocalypse.



One of the most popular items on KarateMart.com is the Zombie Survival Kit. This gift set comes with everything you need to prepare yourself for the attack. It includes a set of three zombie killer throwing knives, a zombie hunter survival knife, two target posters, an official zombie hunter patch, and a survival field manual to teach you everything you need to know to stay alive. This kit is a necessity for anyone who wants to survive.



In addition to their new line of zombie killing supplies, KarateMart.com also stocks a massive selection of unique weapons and ninja gear you won’t find anywhere else. KarateMart is known for having a much larger variety of items than the average martial arts supply company, which is why they have such an incredible public following.



To check out KarateMart’s newest selection of anti-zombie weapons and supplies, visit: http://www.KarateMart.com/zombie-weapons



About KarateMart.com

For nearly 15 years, KarateMart.com has been selling martial arts supplies online. They are known for their incredible selection,low prices, and commitment to excellent customer service.



Media Contact

KM Martial Arts Supplies

411 S. Madison Dr.

Suite 101

Tempe, AZ 85281

Source: Kyle Keniston

Title: President

Website: KarateMart.com

Service@KarateMart.com

Tempe, AZ – United States

1-800-977-6928