Kardy Laguda Releases Juice 7 App Now Available on Android and App Store

Essesx, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- UK’s No.1 fitness supremo, Kardy Laguda, has released a new fitness application, Juice 7 App that is now available on Android and App Store. This new application is designed for all people interested in improving their health and fitness and who are looking for innovative ways on how to achieve a healthier lifestyle.



Juice 7 App introduces a simple and effective way of juicing. It makes juicing the most popular vegetables and fruits much easier that can be included in the users’ diet. This application can also help people control their nutrition naturally.



To date, more and more people seek for effective ways on how to gain more energy as well as more nutrition. Juicing organic vegetables and fruits has been proven to have a positive effect on giving solutions to numerous health related issues as it can help bring balance to anyone who follows a certain juicing regimen. Now, juicing selected natural and healthy fruits and vegetables is made easier with the help of the newly released application.



Kardy, the co creator of ‘Kardy-O-Fun’ the dance fitness craze sweeping the nation, available through Rosemary Conley Diet & Fitness Clubs, says that juicing really makes a difference to his health allowing him to become nutritionally dense and gain amongst other things enormous amounts of energy.



The Juice 7 App simply introduces users to juicing. It highlights most popular nutritious vegetables and fruits and juices them. These include Cucumber, Carrots, Spinach, Apples, Celery, Broccoli, and Ginger. The application gives users step by step guide on how to juice these selected fruits and vegetables and what are the items needed in order to juice them rightly. What makes the application beneficial compared to other juicing methods introduced over the web is that it comprises a methodical approach that can make users more focused on giving themselves a life changing nutrition. With the use of application, users can expect to gain more energy, boost their immune system, and achieve clearer skin and more.



About Kardy Laguda

Kardy Laguda continues to provide innovative ways on how people can achieve healthier lifestyle. He is considered by many as a serial fitness innovator and known as a master group fitness instructor who is passionate in his work. His Juice 7 App is designed to help all individuals achieve healthier lifestyle by enabling them control their daily nutrition. The application is readily available app that people can download from App store for all Apple devices and on Google play for Android. The app is generally easy to use and very effective.



“Been juicing for a while now. Love Beet root, apple, carrot, ginger and celery - what a kick!” said Peter Spicer, one of the Juice 7 app users.



For more information about the Juice 7 App of Kardy Laguda, please feel free to visit the following site: http://kardy.co.uk/who-is-kardy-laguda/, http://kardy.co.uk/juice-7-app-has-arrived/, or http://juice7.com/