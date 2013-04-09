Kareem Henderson Was Formally Given the Name of Chicago's "Coolest Small Business Owner of 2013" After Asking Local Area Chicagoans in an Internet Based Opinion Poll

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Kareem Henderson Was Officially Awarded The Title Of Chicago's "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013".



The overall results of a new internet poll in which responders were asked to determine "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013" generated what some undoubtedly feel was a fairly expected final result, business person an well known marketing and advertising authority Kareem Henderson was picked out over any other recognizable name in Chicago.



The opinion poll and subsequently, the designation of "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013" was established right after an rigorous argument blossomed about just who exactly in Chicago would in reality be able to lay claim to that distinction. In an effort to keep the poll impartial to all local residents, the opinion poll was implemented on the internet and the winner was decided upon by local Chicagoans themselves.



After initiating the opinion poll, there seemed to be a competitive competition for the distinction of "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013", but after the conclusion, there was a obvious and undisputed winner of the coveted title. Immediately after the ballot closed, Mr. Henderson was presented as the accepted "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013" for Chicago, Illinois.



Local residents surveyed about the survey seemed to have split reactions to Kareem Henderson's claiming of the highly sought after title, varying from pure shock that one individual could be so renowned, to complete agreement over the selection Chicagoans had made.



Kareem Henderson was most likely established as "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013" by area residents in large part due to the contributions Kareem has put together for local area organizations and businesses PR efforts. As a regarded marketing professional that concentrates on companies web-based presence and marketing tactics, claiming the official title was not surprising to a substantial majority of people who participated.



After the final results were in, Kareem was mentioned as declaring "To keep it 100, I didn't even know that there was a opinion poll being carried out at all. I'm surprised that many people know my name"!



Kareem Henderson was also overheard saying "I work hard on my ventures, and am genuinely enthusiastic about what I have happening in 2013. Hearing that people here in Chicago have actually recognized me as "Coolest Small Business Owner Of 2013" is not merely an honor, it's a privilege. Thanks to all Chicago residents that participated in the vote".



For More Information Kindly Visit: http://www.1000allin.net/



Media Contact

Person Name : Kareem Henderson

Company : 1000allin

Chicago, Illinois, USA

http://www.1000allin.net/