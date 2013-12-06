Karen Brimeyer Launches Leaky Gut Cure; A Natural Solution to Stop Chronic Symptoms

Utica, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Holistic nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner Karen Brimeyer now launches a natural solution to stop the chronic symptoms of leaky gut from its root cause. The guide is named Leaky Gut Cure and it is available now.



The guide explains how a user can save thousands of dollars on supplements and doctors to get permanent and faster relief by following the tips mentioned in the guide. Karen says, "I have revealed a secret technique that cuts healing time in half. In addition, you will also learn about the health foods that you consume regularly that make your leaky gut syndrome worse."



http://leakygut.richremedy.com



Being a holistic nutritionist, Karen knows about the diet that makes the leaky gut symptoms worse. The guide mentions certain health foods that are claimed to be essential for balanced diet, but drives inflammation that makes leaky gut symptoms bad. Such foods might be good for many people, but should not be consumed by a person who has leaky gut symptoms. The guides informs about the right foods in such a situation that does not cause any allergy and brings the desired results faster.



Karen also explains in her guide about certain things that help in healing leaky gut problems apart from eating the right foods. "I have suggested a few effective techniques that you can implement in your present lifestyle to cut down the time drastically for healing leaky gut. You will start feeling better almost immediately," says Karen.



The guide informs about three tasty recipes that are good for leaky gut removal. In addition, it informs about best method to unblock a vital detox pathway.



"I am an ardent follower of Karen as her program helped me to get rid of leaky gut easily when I had already spent a huge amount of money without any positive results. I want to thank Karen for all her support and vital tips," says Cara.



The guide also explains about how leaky gut develops and progresses in the body. It offers a clear understanding on the problem and provides remedial measures for fast relief from the root cause.



About Leaky Gut Cure

Leaky Gut Cure is a program developed by Karen Brimeyer, a holistic nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner. The program reveals a natural and permanent solution to stop chronic symptoms at the source. For more information, visit http://leakygut.richremedy.com



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