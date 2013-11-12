Karen Freeman and IDX Broker Bring iPhone Enabled Property Search to Fort Worth Real Estate Market

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The premier IDX technology, IDX Broker software, has seamlessly integrated thousands of Fort Worth, Texas properties onto the professional website of agent Karen Freeman. North Texas Real Estate Information System (NTREIS) listings are easily accessible to home seekers with multiple search tools that makes the search page Casey hosts efficient and effective. Freeman has truly revolutionized the online property search experience for her clients, potential buyers and even herself.



In addition to the ease provided to her clients' online property search, with her IDX Broker subscription she also receives myAgent by IDX, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. This iPhone/iPad App is designed to give her an advantage in the field, and she can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client, or encourage her clients to download the app and after entering her Agent ID code, Freeman’s contact information shows up over the top of every search. This remarkable new app even displays all of her featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving her clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



Freeman can access an administrative login page online, which allows her to connect with clients and grow her business while simultaneously managing her search tools and the layout of her page. By editing the CSS and global wrappers Freeman can choose the design and functionality of her page and search features. She can even create RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML codes to syndicate and widely circulate her listings throughout the online real estate market. In addition, with the lead generation system supplied to her with IDX Broker software, Freeman can connect with potential new clients effortlessly online. By adding a customizable IDX solution, Freeman has transformed her professional website to be the most effective real estate resource for her Fort Worth clients.



About Karen Freeman

Karen Freeman is a real estate agent with Virginia Cook Realtors of Fort Worth, Texas.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker WordPress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.