Interview With U.S. Congressional Republican Candidate Karen Harrington

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The Sack Heads Radio Show announced last week that they will be conducting an interview with Karen Harrington, a candidate for U. S. Congress from the 23rd District in Florida. She is running against incumbent and Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman-Shultz. The interview will be recorded earlier in the afternoon on 7/27/12 and played during the Sack Heads Radio weekly live show at 11:30 P.M. Pacific Time that same day.



The Sack Heads Radio Show host's are encouraging anyone living in the district who has a question for the candidate to email the questions to them at fanmail@sackheadsradio.com , or call 1 (877) 308-1866, press #1 and leave a message.



“We want to hear from the people living in that district” says co-host “Sack Head” Clint. “This is a major race, with big time candidates. We have been watching closely, and Shaun and I think it will be closer then many think. Lets think about this. You have an incumbent, who is the chair of the D.N.C., with support from the White House, who is being challenged by Karen Harrington, who has a long list of conservative endorsements. Imagine the implications of a conservative candidate defeating the D.N.C. chair. I think everyone is keeping tabs on this one.”



The show can be streamed from the Sack Heads Radio website http://www.sackheadsradio.com or from http://www.blogtalkradio.com/sackheadsradio.



